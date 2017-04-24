SCVA to host third annual Palo Cedro Wine, Art and Food Festival —a pre Mother’s Day celebration

On Saturday, May 13, 2016, the North State Wine Country SCVA (Shasta-Cascade Viticulture Association) will present the third annual Palo Cedro Wine, Art and Food Festival (PCWAFF), a pre-Mother’s Day celebration at the Bishop Quinn Community Center, 21893 Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro.

From 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., guests can meander the grounds sampling wines from local wineries and food from Palo Cedro restaurants, while viewing fine art and listening to a variety of musicians. (In the event of rain the venue will move to the center’s gym.)

Palo Cedro Holiday Market is providing flowers to the first 100 moms attending the event in celebration of Mother’s Day.

Wineries being featured are — Alpen Cellars, Burnsini Vineyard, Churn Creek Cellars, Dakaro Cellars, Indian Peak Vineyard, Moseley Family Cellars, R. Merlo Family Vineyard, and Tuscan Ridge Estate Winery. Onsite wine sales will be available.

Some of the local eateries serving food are —Cedar Tree Restaurant, Holiday Market, Papi’s Tacqueria, Ortega’s Mexican Restaurant and The Best Little Sandwich Shop.

Tickets are $25 per person to 21 and older. To purchase tickets or for more information go to www.ShastaCascadeViticultureAssociation.org or through any of the SCVA board members. A percentage of proceeds to benefit local agricultural education programs and school scholarships.

For questions call 530-549-5375 or email association president Debbie Johnson at drjohn99@juno.com.