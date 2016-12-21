SCSO seeking identification of suspicious couple in two separate theft incidents

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance on identifying the two individuals depicted in the attached video surveillance photos.

On 12/20/16, The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office received a report of theft of Amazon boxes from the front porch of a residence on Duryee Lane, Redding, CA. The reporting party provided video surveillance footage of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving. The suspects are a white male and white female possibly in their 30’s, wearing dark clothing. They were driving a newer model, black over silver four-door Ford F-150 truck. The Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the crime.

On 12/21/16, Sandra Knox reported the theft of a jewelry box from her residence. The previous day, 12/20/2016, Sandra was contacted by a male and female at her residence, asking to look at her residence which is for sale. Believing the couple was interested in purchasing her home, Sandra allowed the couple inside to view her home. The following day, Sandra discovered her jewelry box was stolen. The description provided by Sandra of the male and female, as well as their vehicle, matched the description of the video surveillance photos from the theft on Duryee Lane. Upon viewing photos from the Duryee Lane incident, Sandra was able to positively identify the suspects and their vehicle as the same individuals that were at her residence the previous day.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizen’s to remain vigilant during the holiday season in protecting themselves from being victimized. Unfortunately criminals often utilize the holiday season as an opportunity to exploit the spirit of giving by stealing from members of our community. Criminals will often drive through residential areas looking for packages left on porches by local delivery businesses. The Sheriff’s Office suggests you make alternative delivery arrangements with the delivery carriers if you will not be home during the anticipated time of delivery. Report all suspicious vehicles, persons and/or activities to local law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office with the information.