SCSO seeks public’s help in regards of victim that was tied up and assaulted

On Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 6:08 p.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11989 Alee Lane, Redding, regarding an assault victim. It was reported the victim was found tied up and had been assaulted. Upon arrival, deputies contacted Eric Samuel Crosman, 33 years old of Redding.

Crosman was transported and admitted to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance for his injuries. Upon further investigation, it was determined Crosman had been assaulted by an unknown number of suspects. Neighbors in the area were contacted and asked if they had seen anything that would help this investigation. The suspects in this investigation at this time are unknown.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance. If anyone has information in regards to this incident, please contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 530-245-6540.