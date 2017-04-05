Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser and award-winning cellist Natalie Haas to perform Saturday in Redding

Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser and award-winning cellist Natalie Haas have toured as a duo for over 15 years, wowing audiences at festivals and concerts worldwide with their unique sound. The duo last played in Redding at a highly-attended show at the Pilgrim Church in 2014.

Alasdair Fraser is recognized throughout the world as one of the finest fiddle players Scotland has ever produced. He has been a major force behind the resurgence of traditional Scottish fiddling in his homeland and the U.S. Fraser has a concert and recording career spanning 30 years, with a long list of awards, accolades, television credits, and feature performances on top movie soundtracks including The Last of the Mohicans, Titanic and Stone of Destiny.

Natalie Haas is one of the most sought after cellists in Celtic music today. In addition to her appearances with Alasdair Fraser, she has also toured with Mark O’Connor as a member of his Appalachia Waltz Trio. As a studio musician, Natalie has been a guest artist on over 50 albums, including those of Cape Breton fiddler Natalie MacMaster, Irish greats Solas and Liz Carroll, and Americana icon Dirk Powell. She has also taught at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. A graduate of the Juilliard School, Haas is currently based in Montreal.

The concert is on Saturday April 8th at the Pilgrim Church, 2850 Foothill Blvd., Redding, California. Door opens at 7:15pm, concert at 8:00pm. Tickets are are available at The Music Connection, 3086 Bechelli Lane, Redding (phone 530-223-2040) or online at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, visit: www.oaksongs.org