Scott Joss and the Sidemen to perform May 6

For the past three decades, renowned singer,, songwriter and Redding resident Scott Joss’ primary job consisted of performing and recording with Merle Haggard as the fiddle player for his band, The Strangers. On Saturday May 6, Scott will close out the Oaksong Music Society’s 2016-2017 concert season with an evening of western swing, gypsy jazz and country music with his group Scott Joss and the Sidemen.

Born in Long Beach and raised in Redding, Joss’ California roots run deep. He learned to play fiddle from Jana Jae, the one-time wife and fiddle player for Buck Owens & His Buckaroos. Befriended by one of Bob Wills’ surviving Playboys, Tiny Moore, Joss was encouraged to develop his talent on a professional level after winning numerous California State Fiddle Championships. In 1980, at the age of 18, he got the call from Haggard. His first show as one of the Strangers was at Carnegie Hall. Joss returned to Redding to continue working on his performance skills before joining up with Merle and the band on the road. Joss’ work with the Strangers led to an ongoing post with Dwight Yoakam’s band, the Babylonian Cowboys. In addition to his work with Haggard and Yoakam, Joss lit up local area stages in bands like EZ Pickins and ROMA. After several years with Yoakam, Joss returned to Haggard’s band, where he remained until Merle’s passing in 2016. Continuing as a member of The Strangers with Merle’s sons, Ben and Noel, Scott also performs with local northern California musicians whenever he can.

The concert is on Saturday May 6th at the Pilgrim Church, 2850 Foothill Blvd., Redding, California. Door opens at 7:15pm, concert at 8:00pm. Tickets are are available at The Music Connection, 3086 Bechelli Lane, Redding (phone 530-223-2040) or online at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, visit: www.oaksongs.org

