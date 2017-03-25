SARC office available for public assistance

By Dori Potter—Outreach & Enrollment Specialist

To assist local residents, the Shingletown Medical Center (SMC) sponsors the Shingletown Area Resource Center (SARC) to educate and assist the members of our community with health insurance and health related services, along with a variety of other resources at the center.

The Shingletown Area Resource Center (SARC) has a trained, certified “Outreach & Enrollment Coordinator” who not only helps people enroll in Covered California Insurance, but also offers assistance with Medi-Cal enrollment and related issues, Cal Fresh and CalWORKs. If you have Medicare, and qualify, SARC can help with enrollment in Medi-Cal as your secondary coverage.

The SARC office also has many printed resources, as well as contacts, covering a range of topics, including; Legal, Medical, Domestic Violence and Senior Services along with many other subjects for public assistance.

For assistance with employment and on-line benefit information there is a computer, connected to the internet, on site and available to the public. The computer is available for employment research, along with creating and submitting resumes. You can also go online for self-help at www.c4yourself.com which is an online application system that allows you to apply for benefits and is a secured site. All information will be private and safe. There is also www. 211norcal.org/shasta/ which has information about local health and human services to assist with food, clothing, housing, child care, senior services along with many other resources.

SARC is open to the public 10:00AM to 2:00PM Monday through Friday. Appointment times are available between 9:00AM and 5:00PM. Call to get more information or to make an appointment – (530) 474-1350. The office is located next door to the Shingletown Post Office at 31268 Hwy 44, Suite C.