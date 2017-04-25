San Leandro man found early morning in Redding with gunshot wound

On April 22, 2017, at 1:43 a.m., Officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the 1800 Block of Eugenia Avenue regarding a possible gunshot victim. Officers arrived on scene and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a medical facility where is listed in critical condition.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Andre Alexander Avant, of San Leandro, CA.

A reward is being offered through Secret Witness of Shasta County for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect. Tips can be provided anonymously through www.scsecretwitness.com or by calling (530)243-2319.

Anyone with information can also contact the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4200.