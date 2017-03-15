RPD will conduct DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on March 17th

The Redding Police Department under the STEP Grant will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on March 17, 2017 within the city limits of Redding. The Redding Police Department does not announce the time or location of checkpoints, even on the day of the checkpoint.

Motorists entering the checkpoint can expect to see traffic control patterns, warning signs, and officers on the roadway contacting drivers. These officers will be screening for signs of intoxication and checking driver licenses. Drivers will be delayed only momentarily as they pass through the checkpoint. Drivers can assist in the process by having their driver license out and ready to show to an officer.

The Redding Police Department encourages everyone to immediately report any suspected drunk driver you see on the roadway by calling 911 .

For further information contact Sergeant Mark Montgomery at 225-4200.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.