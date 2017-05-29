RPD seeks public’s help in regard to string of cigarette thefts

The Redding Police Department is asking the public for information relating to the theft of cigarettes from area stores.

The most recent instances of burglary occurred this morning, when officers responded to a call of a burglary alarm at Chevron gas (2505 Tarmac Road) at around 3:30 am. The window had been smashed out, and several cartons of cigarettes were stolen.

An hour later, officers responded to Tobacco and Brew (2141 Hilltop D’sive) for a burglary alarm. Cartons of cigarettes were once again the target.

Other recent burglaries have involved the theft of vaping equipment. Most of these instances have taken place between the hours of 2:00 am and 5:00 am. Cigarettes and vaping equipment is easy to dispose of for quick cash on the street. The police department is requesting information regarding individuals selling such products on the street. Also, any witnesses who may have seen suspicious vehicles in the vicinity of these audible alarms are encouraged to call the police department.