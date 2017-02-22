RPD requesting public’s help in locating at risk missing person

The Redding Police Department is requesting the public’s help with locating an at risk missing person. Samuel Louis GONZALES, 54 years, suffers from dementia and was last seen at his residence, which is located in the 2000 block of Acorn Lane, on Tuesday evening around 9:00 P.M. The Redding Police Department was notified Wednesday morning at about 1:45 A.M., and began assisting with the search. GONZALES is described as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 5’09” tall, 180 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a black and white flannel shirt. Call SHASCOM at 245-6540 with any information.