RPD releases the names of the four Anderson Police Officers involved in March fatal shooting

The Redding Police Department is releasing the names of the four Anderson Police Officers involved in the fatal Officer Involved Shooting of Edward Paul Parinella on March 26, 2017.

Sgt. Casey Day was on scene however did not fire his weapon. Sgt. Day has been with the Anderson Police Department for 16 years.

Officer Tyler Finch was the officer who was shot two times by Edward Parinella. Officer Finch fired his weapon during the incident. Officer Finch has been with the Anderson Police Department for 7 years and has 3 years of prior experience with the Susanville Police Department.

Officer David Starkey fired his weapon during the incident. Officer Starkey has been with the Anderson Police Department for 9 months.

Officer Tyler Spurgeon fired his weapon during the incident. Officer Spurgeon has been with the Anderson Police Department for 3 months.

All four Officers were placed on paid Administrative Leave after the incident. The Redding Police Dept. is the lead investigating agency in this incident. All questions about the investigation should be directed to the Redding Police Dept. at (530)225-4214.