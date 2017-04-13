RPD releases March attempted carjacking video—$2500 reward offered leading to arrest

On Monday, March 27th, 2017, at approximately 6:01 A.M., an attempted carjacking occurred in the east parking lot at 1987 Hilltop Drive in Redding. The suspect approached the victim who was sitting in her vehicle preparing to report for work. The suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim refused to hand over the keys and fled the scene in her vehicle. The suspect fled through parking lots to the north.

The suspect is described as a white male, 60-70 years of age, approximately 5’10” tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing a hat, dark colored jacket, khaki pants, and a shirt with a tie. The suspect was also carrying a canvas bag.

Surveillance video of the incident can be viewed on the Redding Police Department Facebook page and on the Redding Police Department website at www.reddingpolice.org. The Redding Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in identifying the male suspect seen in the video.

A reward of up to $2500 is being offered through Secret Witness of Shasta County for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect. Tips can be provided anonymously through www.scsecretwitness.com or by calling (530)243-2319.

Anyone with information can also contact the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4200.