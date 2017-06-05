RPD officer awarded “Top Cop” honors at MADD recognition event

On June 3, 2017, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held their annual Northern California Law Enforcement Recognition Event in Woodland. At this event, Redding Police Department Officer Jacob Provencio was honored as the “Top Cop” for the Sacramento region. This award is reserved for the officer that makes the most DUI arrests for their particular region.

In 2016, Officer Provencio arrested and removed 147 impaired drivers from Redding roadways. Since joining the Redding Police Department in 2005, Officer Provencio has arrested over 1300 impaired drivers.

The Redding Police Department would like to commend Officer Provencio for his efforts in keeping our roadways safer and would like to thank MADD for hosting this event.