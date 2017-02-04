RPD Neighborhood Unit apprehends multiple offender of parole violations, drug offenses

On Friday, February 3, 2017, at approximately 2:37 PM, officers from the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit initiated a surveillance operation in an effort to apprehend William David EDDY, age 47 of Redding. Eddy is an ex-parolee, former Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) offender and is currently on informal probation through Shasta County. Eddy was wanted for multiple outstanding arrest warrants related to the possession, transportation and sales of controlled substances and an illegal weapon charge.

Eddy was observed in the area of Smile Place at Russell Street in Redding walking to a parked vehicle. When Eddy drove from the area, officers initiated a traffic stop and arrested him without incident for the outstanding arrest warrants. A search of his vehicle revealed nearly a pound of methamphetamine, a smaller quantity of heroin, digital gram scales, and packaging materials commonly associated with the sales of controlled substances. Eddy was also found in possession of metal knuckles. Eddy was booked at the Shasta County Jail for sales and transportation of methamphetamine, sales and transportation of heroin, felony possession of metal knuckles, a probation violation and six warrants.

Since 1992, EDDY has been booked twenty-nine times at the Shasta County Jail for a multitude of crimes including drug, weapon and theft related offences. He has multiple arrests for parole violations, PRCS violations and probation violations.