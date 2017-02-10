RPD Neighborhood Police Unit makes heroin drug bust at Mt. Shasta Mall parking lot

On Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 5:15 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit received information of a person selling methamphetamine in the parking lot of the Mt. Shasta Mall parking lot. While searching for the reported drug dealer, officers observed suspicious activity in a vehicle which was parked toward the back of the parking lot.

At 6:18 p.m., officers contacted the following subjects: Zachary James Mcluckie, 22 years old of Anderson, Halie Christine Beckley, 25 years old of Anderson and Noah Christian Hayward, 24 years old of Redding. NPU officers recognized Mcluckie as a known heroin dealer and officers questioned the group of their activity.

The investigation revealed Mcluckie had set a meeting in the mall parking lot to sell Hayward and Beckley heroin. Mcluckie was not the suspected drug dealer NPU officers were originally attempting to locate. All three admitted to being addicted to heroin. Officers arrested Mcluckie for possession of heroin for sale and Beckley for possession of heroin which was just purchased. Officers arrested Hayward for possession of heroin which he disclosed was secreted on his person, providing a false name to a peace officer, and driving on a suspended driver license. Officers impounded Haywards vehicle.

Several other known heroin addicts approached officers during the investigation to determine Mcluckie’s fate. Parking lots have become an increasingly popular location for thefts and drug related activity.

To prevent being victimized, the Redding Police Department wants to remind citizens to remove valuables and lock their vehicles and to be alert of their surroundings.