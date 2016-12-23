RPD Neighborhood Police Unit make many arrests of potential Grinch subjects

The Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) has been focusing their efforts on Holiday Shopper safety from vehicle thefts, robberies, and fraud that annually increase at this time of year in our retail shopping areas. Operations have included high visibility saturation patrols and utilizing undercover personnel to monitor subjects who may be loitering to commit crimes.

During the first week of December, NPU Officers observed a suspicious vehicle cruising parking lots in the Dana Drive area. The driver, Erik DILLON, 29 years, never left his vehicle or picked up anyone from shopping. A traffic stop led to the recovery of over an ounce of methamphetamine. It was also discovered DILLON was driving on a suspended license and has had repeated suspensions for failing to appear in court for traffic violations. DILLON was booked at Shasta County Jail for possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days based upon his multiple suspensions.

On Wednesday, December 14th at approximately 8 p.m., an undercover NPU officer watching for suspicious persons, observed Alex G HICKMAN, 28 years, looking into vehicles in the Ashley Furniture parking lot. HICKMAN was found to be on felony probation for robbery, in possession of methamphetamine, and in possession of stolen property from Home Depot. The stolen property was returned to Home Depot and HICKMAN was booked at Shasta County Jail for a probation violation and possession of methamphetamine.

Later that same night, NPU Officers observed Brandon WERT, 32 years, loitering in the Mt. Shasta Mall parking lot. He was contacted and arrested for 13 outstanding warrants. WERT is well known to the NPU for his criminal activity. He has been arrested 12 times this year for various thefts, narcotic violations, and warrants.

On Tuesday, December 20th at approximately 7 p.m., one of the NPU Officers observed a subject loitering in the Macy’s parking lot. Henry CHAPMAN, 31 years, was contacted and had no reasonable explanation for being in the area. CHAPMAN was on misdemeanor probation and in possession of numerous syringes and needles. CHAPMAN was arrested and booked for a probation violation.

On this same date at approximately 7:41 p.m. another undercover NPU Officer observed Brad Allen WATSON, 30 years, riding a bicycle in the Mount Shasta Mall Parking Lot. WATSON was slowly riding up and down the isles looking at cars. He was dressed in dark clothing, had no lighting on his bicycle and clearly was not shopping. Uniformed NPU Officers in marked police cars were directed to WATSON’s location. The investigation revealed WATSON had recently stolen the bicycle from a local retail store. WATSON was also wearing stolen socks, underwear, long johns, and a jacket, all stolen from various retail stores on the Hilltop corridor. He openly admitted to stealing from several stores “that don’t do anything about it” and was also found in possession of methamphetamine. WATSON was booked for possession of stolen property and methamphetamine. WATSON is pending felony probation for his involvement in a robbery that occurred in Redding.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on December 20th two uniformed NPU Officers observed Royce DAVIS, 29 years, walking through the Mt. Shasta Mall parking lot. DAVIS appeared to be in an altered state of consciousness. When contacted, DAVIS was unable to follow instructions during a field sobriety test due to the level of illegal drugs in his system. It is believed DAVIS was under the influence of multiple drugs including LSD and psilocybin’s (Mushrooms). DAVIS was clearly unable to care for his safety and was booked at Shasta County Jail.

On Wednesday December 21st undercover NPU Officers observed two suspicious males in the parking lot of JC Penney at the Mt. Shasta Mall. When contacted, Alexander Bo SANCHEZ, 23 years, was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (AB109) Probation and had 2 arrest warrants pending. His associate, Francisco Javier PALOS, 29 years, was found to be under the influence of heroin and methamphetamine. They were both arrested and booked at the Shasta County Jail.

On Thursday December 22nd the NPU was patrolling the Hilltop corridor again when they recognized a known criminal, Joshua Alexander JONES, 26 yrs., driving his vehicle. Jones is on Probation and was arrested in May this year by NPU for drug sales. NPU Officers in an undercover car followed Jones to his residence on School Street in Redding where they contacted him and conducted a probation search of him, his vehicle, and his apartment. Approximately 3 ounces of heroin was located in the residence along with cash money, packaging for drug sales, and digital gram scales. JONES was arrested and booked at the Shasta County Jail for possession of heroin for sales and violation of probation.

Later in the evening of December 22nd NPU Officers again in an undercover car were patrolling the parking lot of the Mt. Shasta Mall when they observed four suspicious persons in a parked vehicle. Two adult males, one adult female, and a 17 year old female juvenile were contacted in the vehicle smoking marijuana. The driver, Fabian TORRES, 19 years of Gerber, Ca. consented to a search of his vehicle. Officers located more marijuana and two ounces of cocaine packaged for sales. TORRES was arrested for possession and transportation of cocaine for sales, possession of marijuana for sales. A charge of child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor will be sought through the Shasta County District Attorney Office. He was booked at Shasta County Jail. The juvenile female’s parent was contacted who responded from Red Bluff, Ca. to take custody of her and provide safe transport home.

The Redding Police Department would like to remind the public to always lock their vehicles while shopping and to not leave valuable items inside their cars that can be stolen. Park in brightly lit areas and be aware of your surroundings, being watchful for suspicious persons. The entire Redding Police Department wants to wish everyone a Safe and Happy Holiday Season.