RPD Neighborhood Police Unit arrest suspect of elder abuse and maintaining residence for the purpose of drug use and sales

On May 31, 2017, Officers from the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit authored a search warrant regarding drug sales and drug possession at 200 Ridgetop Drive #25. Several citizens in the area had expressed concern for the elderly female living there and they had suspected drug sales from the apartment. The search warrant was also in support of the Redding Police Department Investigations Division Elder Abuse Unit who had been investigating the abuse of the 83-year-old female living in the apartment. During the service of the search warrant, NPU officers located Donald Welborn 39 years old of Redding, fleeing the garage. Donald Welborn was found to be under the influence of drugs and was arrested. NPU officers located a large amount of drug paraphernalia inside the apartment associated with the 83-year-old female victim’s adult son, Ronald Ellis 56 years of Redding. Ronald Ellis was residing in the apartment with the elderly victim. Ronald Ellis was arrested for felony elder abuse and maintaining a residence for the purposes of drug use and sales. Adult Protective Services and an Investigator from RPD were able to obtain an emergency protective court order for the elderly female victim. This investigation is ongoing with the Redding Police Department Investigations Division and Adult Protective Services.

Due to the attentiveness and concern of the neighbors in the area, the elderly victim was able to obtain much-needed services from the Redding Police Department and Adult Protective Services.