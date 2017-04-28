RPD make arrest of several suspects for illegal drugs for sale

On April 27, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., members of the Redding Police Department served a Shasta County Superior Court search warrant at 810 Gold Street. Officers learned the tenants were engaging in the sales of controlled substances.

The home owner, Robert Lehr, 06/05/1956, was on probation for possession of methamphetamine. Robert Lehr was renting out rooms in his home as well as a room in the garage to people engaged in the ongoing use and/or sales of controlled substances. A search warrant was obtained and served.

Robert Lehr and his tenants, Matthew Sanchez, 02/06/1981, Erica R. Hutchinson, 11/07/1986, Karen E. Anunson, 04/09/1963, Kirsten F. Anunson, 05/15/1982, and Dana Stanley, 02/05/1985, all of Redding were located at the residence. A search of the residence revealed evidence consistent with ongoing drug sales and use occurring at the home. 7.6 grams of heroin was located in Sanchez and Hutchinson’s bedroom. Hypodermic syringes, a scale, and U.S. currency consistent with sales were also located.

All subjects admitted knowledge regarding the illegal drug use taking place at the residence. All were arrested for maintaining a narcotic residence. Lehr and Stanley were on probation and charged with violating their probation as well.

Places where controlled substances are used and sold are difficult to identify without the help of the citizens who are exposed to the activity being willing to report it. The Redding Police Department encourages the citizens of our community to report suspicious activity as was done in this instance.