RPD make arrest on December gang related shooting

On December 6, 2016 at approximately 7:31 p.m., Redding Police Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Akard Avenue and Fell Street in Redding. Initial investigation revealed a gang related shooting had occurred. During the shooting, one suspect fired at least six rounds from a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun at three victims. One of the rounds fired by the suspect pierced a jacket worn by one of the victims but missed his abdomen. Another bullet traveled through the wall of an occupied residence at 2739 Akard Avenue, and was found in the living room. Nobody was injured during the shooting.

Investigators learned that leading up to, and during the shooting, the suspect was yelling gang related references at the intended victims. The victims of the shooting told investigators the incident occurred after an argument escalated into an attempted robbery.

During the subsequent investigation, the shooting suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile with ties to Redding and the Sacramento area.

On Thursday, March 2, 2017, at approximately 3:30 P.M., Redding Police Department Investigators located the juvenile suspect in the 8000 block of Churn Creek Road. The suspect was arrested without incident and booked into Shasta County Juvenile Hall on numerous felony charges including attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an inhabited dwelling, attempted robbery, participating in a criminal street gang, and being armed with a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The suspect is not being named due to his age. The associated gang is also not being named to avoid additional intimidation and publicity desired by criminal street gangs.