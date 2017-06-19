RPD to increase patrols in city parks and trails

In response to the warmer weather and increased use of the City of Redding parks and trail systems, the Redding Police Department will be increasing patrols in these locations.

Recently reported crimes within the parks and trail systems cause residents to become uneasy and greatly concern the Redding Police Department. Redding Police Officers in collaboration with the California Highway Patrol will be patrolling these areas on foot, bicycle and all terrain motorcycles. The Redding Police Department’s Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) will also be focusing their efforts on these locations.

We would also like to offer the following safety tips for those who choose to enjoy outdoor recreation.

Be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Travel in groups, there is truly safety in numbers.

Walk confidently.

Look people in the eye as you pass them. This lets others know you are aware of their presence.

Do not wear head phones while exercising. Being able to hear will allow you to sense someone that you may not be able to see such as a passing cyclist.

Lock your vehicle. Do not leave valuables such as purses, wallets, or cell phones inside.

Carry a cell phone in case of emergency.

If approached by a stranger, do not allow yourself to be distracted.

Have a plan in case of an emergency.

If you observe suspicious activity while utilizing these areas please call SHASCOM at (530) 225-4564 (non-emergency) or 911 for emergencies.