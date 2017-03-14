RPD identify the driver that was killed in north Market Street collision

Redding Police Department identify the driver that was killed in the collision on North Market Street near Benton Drive as Kyle Anthony Burns, 26 years of Redding.

On March 10, 2017 at 4:31 pm, the Redding Police Department responded to the area of Trinity Street and Market Street for a physical fight involving two people. There were several reporting parties, including a medical unit in the area. Prior to officer’s arrival, one of the involved parties left the area in a blue pickup truck.

The blue pickup fled northbound on Market Street at high rate of speed. It was later determined that the pickup struck two vehicles while fleeing the area. One vehicle was parked/unoccupied and the second was northbound on Market Street on the Market Street Bridge. No injuries occurred.

The blue pickup continued northbound and approached the intersection of Benton Drive. The pickup failed to stop for the red light at a high rate of speed. The pickup hit two vehicles in the intersection and lost control. The vehicle flipped over and ejected the driver of the vehicle. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The occupants of the two vehicles hit in the intersection suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and based on evidence at the scene, alcohol may be a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Brian Moore with the Redding Police Traffic Unit at 530-225-4200.