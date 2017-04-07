RPD is excited to announce the 2017 Explorer Post #93 recruitment drive

The Redding Police Department Explorer Program has been in existence for 45 years. This is a volunteer organization which gives young men and women, 14 to 21 years of age, the opportunity to be exposed to various aspects of law enforcement. The Explorer Program stresses ethics, responsibility, accountability and teamwork. Explorers are expected to demonstrate and maintain high morals, use good judgement and maintain an acceptable grade point average. The Explorer Program has a rank structure and chain of command, which provides Explorers the opportunity to promote within the post based on their leadership ability and achievement. Explorers are taught job interviewing techniques, which are used during the promotional process and are a valuable asset no matter what career field a person chooses. Explorers are also given the opportunity to participate in the Ride Along Program, allowing them to apply what they have learned in the field.

Explorers attend weekly meetings on Wednesday evenings between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. at Redding City Hall. These meetings stress a law enforcement learning curriculum and physical fitness. In addition, the Explorer Post sponsors an annual camping trip to Lake Siskiyou, field trips (toured Alcatraz last year), barbeques, a Christmas party (held at the Anderson U.S. Airsoft facility this last year) and the Annual Explorer awards ceremony.

Our Police Explorers donate hundreds of hours per year, providing auxiliary services to the Redding Police Department. They also participate in numerous community events including; Kool April Nights, Redding Rodeo, 4th of July Freedom Festival and the Redding Christmas Parade.

John C. Hawkins Memorial Scholarship

The Redding Police Department Explorer Post #93 is excited to announce a new college scholarship program. Through generous donations from members of our community, as well as various law enforcement Employee Associations, we are able to offer college scholarships to deserving Explorers.

If you are motivated and interested in a career in law enforcement, call an Explorer Advisor today at (530) 225-4217 or visit our website: www.exploreredding.org

The Explorer Program is a non-profit 501(c) (3) organization that relies on funds generously donated to the program.