RPD continues to investigate the disappearance of Rachel Jones

The Redding Police Department is continuing to investigate the disappearance of Rachel Jones. Today Redding Police Officers are continuing to search in the area where Jones’ vehicle was located. We are also following up on the leads and tips that have come in regarding possible sightings of Jones. A few of these locations are Win River Casino, the Redding Library and the shopping center at the corner of Buenaventura Blvd. and Eureka Way.

We are continuing to communicate with the family and friends in order to get information disseminated to the community. We will provide any additional updates as they come in and are asking for anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jones to contact the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4214.