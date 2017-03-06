RPD confirms that suspect in custody is also linked to second assault case

On February 26, 2017, officers from the Redding Police Department were dispatched to Boulder Creek Drive, in Redding, for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival they found Zachary Arney, 48 years, of Redding, bleeding from his head and body. Arney advised that an unknown male assaulted him as he was walking through the parking lot of his apartment complex. The suspect beat Arney over the head with a large metal flashlight, or pipe, before pulling out a knife and threatening to stab and kill him. The suspect then fled in a late 2000’s model Ford Mustang. Arney was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

In the days following the attack, officers received information that Levi Strauss Nicholson, 37 years, of Redding, was the possible suspect in the assault. A criminal history check revealed that Nicholson had been arrested by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) later on February 26, 2017, after crashing his car on Knighton Road. When officers from CHP arrived the vehicle was gone; however, they located Nicholson nearby. Nicholson fled on foot, fought with officers, and then attempted to steal a police vehicle during the fight. Nicholson was taken into custody by CHP after a violent struggle. He was booked for driving under the influence, resisting arrest, attempted theft of a vehicle, and possession of a methamphetamine. At the time of Nicholson’s arrest by CHP his involvement in the attack was still unknown.

On March 5, 2017, the Redding Police Department was able to confirm that Nicholson was responsible for the attack. He was identified by involved citizens. Nicholson was booked for additional charges of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, and brandishing a knife. Anyone with more information regarding the assault is encouraged to call the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4200.