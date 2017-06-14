RPD arrest driver for DUI after traffic collision

On June 13, 2017, at approximately midnight, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to Keswick Dam Road and Profanity Lane after receiving a report of a single vehicle traffic collision. Medical personnel also responded in anticipation of possible injuries to the vehicle’s occupants.

Officers arrived and conducted an investigation which revealed Rusty Lee Holder, 36 years of St. Helens, Oregon, was driving a 2016 Toyota Tacoma belonging to the passenger, Janice Millard, 60 years of Redding, traveling west on Keswick Dam Road east of Profanity Lane. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a Redding Electric Utility power pole. Both Holder and Millard, who were wearing seatbelts during the collision, sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.

It was discovered Holder was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol while causing injury. Due to his injuries, Holder was released to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.