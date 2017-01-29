RPD apprehends felon on Shasta County Most Wanted list

On January 27, 2017, the Shasta County Probation Department contacted the Redding Police Department and requested assistance with the apprehension of Patrick Michael Amen, age 24, for violation of his probation. Amen is on felony probation stemming from a confrontation with police in July of 2016. During that incident, Amen vandalized his grandmother’s vehicle and was acting violent towards her. He was found to be armed with a replica firearm (pellet gun) and pointed it at police in a threatening manner. Amen was shot as a result and was ultimately convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and threats to a police officer.

After spending a little over four months in jail, Amen was released on felony probation. In December of 2016, he was arrested for vandalizing his grandmother’s house and for violating his probation. On January 13, 2017, he was arrested for public intoxication, violating his probation, and resisting arrest while causing a disturbance at his grandmother’s residence.

On January 27, 2017, Amen was added to the Shasta County Most Wanted list per the request of probation. On the morning of January 28, 2017, officers with the Redding Police Department located Amen in an area he frequents. He was taken into custody without incident. During a search of property he had in his possession, a replica firearm (BB gun) was located in a backpack. A box of live (.380) ammunition was also located and that ammunition was found to be loaded inside the BB gun. Amen made statements about his belief that the BB gun was a real firearm and that he would shoot the police or others if he felt threatened.

Amen was arrested for the probation violation warrants, as well as being a felon in possession of ammunition, and a new probation violation. He was booked into the Shasta County Jail and is awaiting a court date.