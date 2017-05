**IMPORTANT PARADE UPDATE**

If you mailed your application in for the Rodeo Parade and have not received your entry number by Monday May 15th?

Contact Tom Spade immediately at 241-0201 or 227-6859. Due to an address change at the Chamber of commerce, some entries have been lost in the mail. Please pass this along to your audience and contacts. Thank You For more information, contact Tom Spade at 241-0201 or 227-6859.