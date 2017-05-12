Rock the Cascade this summer with Rock of Ages

The Cascade Theatre becomes 1980s Hollywood Sunset Strip when the Tony Award nominated Rock of Ages thunders onto the Cascade stage. Directed by Jana Pulcini-Leard and Spenser Deardorff with Production Design by Eddie Sadler and Andrés Acuña, this all-star team and cast will blow audiences away! Rock of Ages will run for two weekends only from June 15th through June 24th, 2017.

Part rock concert, part musical, Rock of Ages let’s you relive the 80s and features the hit music of Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and more. The New York Times called this Broadway musical “Absurdly enjoyable! About as guilty as pleasures get!” When rocker Stacee Jaxx takes the stage, scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star Drew longs make it as the next big thing. But the rock and roll fairy-tale is about to end when developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another strip mall. Can Drew and the gang save the strip–and themselves–before it’s too late? This rock-musical will have live music performed by local band Cold Sweat.

Then, join the cast of Rock of Ages on stage & rock the night away with the exclusive VIP After Party. The After Party Includes:

Rock of Ages Swag Bag, Beer sampling by Woody’s Brewing Company, Drink Specials – Sit at the Bourbon Room Bar on stage, Exclusive Meet & Greet and photo opportunities with the Cast, View custom-made Grace Guitars and enter for a chance to win the custom guitar in the Rock of Ages show, View Handcrafted Guitars by local Professional Guitar Builder Jason Schroeder, and Meet the Rockin’ musicians from Cold Sweat. Also you will have an opportunity to rock out with special guests and dance on stage.

June 16 – Serena Rodriguez & Odessa

June 17 – Mark MacAbee & Jason Schroder

June 23 – Lou Evans

June 24 – The Dipshits

Shows are 7:00pm June 15-17 and June 22-24. After Parties are only offered after Friday or Saturday night shows. Mature content. Parental discretion is advised.

Tickets are $18-$26 and are available at the Cascade Theatre Box Office at 1733 Market Street in Redding, by phone at (530) 243-8877 or directly through the Cascade Theatre website at www.cascadetheatre.org. The 2016-17 Cascade Theatre Performance Series is generously sponsored by US Bank.