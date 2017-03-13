RN looking for PTSD women volunteers for acupuncture study

Recruiting for doctorate research on acupuncture and PTSD

Study will start in Spring, 2017, in Redding

As part of the requirements for my Doctorate in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, Ann Levings, RN Lac of Wellnes Acupuncture and Facial Rejuvenation Clinic will be studying an ear acupuncture protocol called “NADA protocol” with women that have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). This study is for non-military, non-veteran women only.

There is no charge for these treatments but, must be able to travel to the study site.

If you, or someone you know, might qualify for this study and be willing to participate–please let her know. You can forward this newsletter or give her my contact information:

530-554-2328, or

email for this study: student@yosan.eduor

address: 3613 Bechelli Lane, Redding, CA

Qualifications: She must be 18 years old and be able to provide consent, understand and read English, has not had acupuncture or EMDR before.

Disqualifications: She cannot be pregnant, allergic to alcohol rubbed on the skin nor stainless steel, needle-phobic, taking medications that might make her bleed (like coumadin), afraid to sit in a room with others, or be well known to myself or Ursula Buxton, MFT.