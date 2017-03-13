Riverfront Playhouse to host theater workshop with Internationally acclaimed playwright

2017 Summer Workshops coming to Riverfront!

Acting – Improv – Play Production – Staging – Character Development

Riverfront Playhouse is hosting summer theater workshop with Internationally acclaimed playwright, musician, and producer Michael Gilboe on June 5 through June 17, 2017. The workshop is limited to 50 students, ages 12 and up. Cost for the workshop is $150.00 per student. They will also offer two adult workshops on Advanced Acting and Directing for $50.00, or two for $80.00 Call (530) 722-0504 or email Theatremaven3@gmail.com

Michael Gilboe is a playwright, director, musician, composer, teacher, and producer. He is currently heading the Performing Arts Department at the University of Great Falls where he teaches music and theatre. A Great Falls, MT native, he spent 12 years in New York City where he ran his own recording studio and production company in Times Square, producing albums for independent musicians and Tony, Emmy and Oscar winning clients. He also founded and hosted the Broadway Bullet theatre podcast where he met and conducted in-depth interviews with many of the top theatre innovators of our time. He moved back to Great Falls in December of 2010 and became part of the University of Great Falls faculty and staff, charged with developing a new theatre program from scratch. As a composer/playwright, he has written and produced several full-length musicals and over 20 children’s musicals. He recently released “aka Copperhead,” his first solo music CD in 13 years . His musical, The Dead Legend was presented at the New York Musical Theater Festival in July, 2013. Michael Gilboe holds his BA in Theatre from the University of Montana and his MFA in playwriting from Hollins University in Roanoke, VA.

To pay mail a check to Riverfront Playhouse

PO Box 994666, Redding, CA 96099

OR

Visit our website at www.riverfrontplayhouse.net

Click the Donate Button

Add the amount you are paying

Under Volunteer interests put “Acting Workshops”

Then Donate Now.