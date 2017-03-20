Riverfront Playhouse appoints new buyout coordinator

Riverfront Playhouse is excited to announce that we have appointed a new Buyout Coordinator. Board member Trevor Karns is taking on the position previously held by longtime staff member Jack Regan, who has always gone above and beyond in his support of the Playhouse, and is taking a well-deserved break. Trevor brings energy and enthusiasm to this vital role in our organization.

Our Buyout program has always been a backbone of our theatre existence, helping groups and organizations raise money while also promoting the wonders of live community theatre. Groups, organizations, and businesses pay a flat discounted rate to “Buyout” a performance of a current Riverfront production. We print the tickets for the group to sell at a price of their choosing and put on a Wednesday , Thursday , or first Sunday performance at which the group has the opportunity to welcome their guests, hold raffles and bring in food to serve their guests. The theatre is theirs for the night!

We are now offering a discount any new group or entity who has never before purchased one of our Buyouts. This has been a great way for non-profits to raise needed funds, but can also be used by businesses or organizations to reward their employees, host a party, or just bond as a group using the live theatre experience.