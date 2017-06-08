Rivercity Music Society to feature The Pat Karch Band on June 18

Rivercity Music Society the Place to Dance will feature The Pat Karch Band this month on June 18th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Redding Elks Lodge at 250 Elk Drive. The Society holds their monthly dances on the third Sunday of each month.

Pat has been around Redding for a long time and is one of our finest musicians. Pat enjoys the interaction between an audience and the band making the afternoon a unique experience of great dancing and listening fun. In an age of digital music, the group offers live bands each month. Come join them for a great afternoon and remember the raffle table of great prizes to be won.