Rivercity Music Society to feature Foothill High School band

Rivercity Music Society dances are held the third Sunday of each month.

On Sunday, May 21st we will feature the Foothill High School band. Many of you are familiar with the Club Cougar Band lead by Mitch Bahr. They will bring everything from small combos to to the young Jazz Cats big band and the famous Club Cougar Dance Orchestra.

Come support our youth programs and listen and dance to these fabulous young students and what they have accomplished with their music talent. Come to the Redding Elks Lodge on May 21st from 1-4 pm. Visit us at www.rivercityjazz.com or call 9321-3159