The RiverCity Jazz Society to present the Ophir Prison Marching Kazoo Band

Rivercity Jazz Society Dances are held the third Sunday of each month for 1-4 pm at the Redding Elks Lodge at 250 Elk Drive. On Sunday, April 23 the Society will have the Ophir Prison Marching Kazoo Band back again.

The group is hilarious, spontaneous and you will never know what antic they are going to do next. They will give you great music while entertaining you all afternoon. If you have never seen the Ophir Prison Kazoo Band, this day is a must and one you will never forget. You can join us for only $5 for members and $10 non members. Remember to check out the raffle table as there is always great prizes for someone to win.