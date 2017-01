Rivercity Jazz Society holds their dances on the third Sunday of each month from 1-4 pm at the Redding Elks Lodge at 250 Elk Drive. January 15th we will feature the Goodtimes Band followed by the Cocuzzi Trio on Febuary 19th. Then back again will be the Sister Swing on March 19th. This is only the beginning of a great year of music to dance to or just listen while enjoying your friends. Remember to check out our raffle table also. Visit us at www.rivercityjszz.com or call 921-3159.