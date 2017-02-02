Rivercity Jazz Society to feature Cocuzzi Trio on Feb. 19

Rivercity Jazz Society dances are held the third Sunday of each month from 1-4 pm at the Redding Elks Lodge at 250 Elk Drive. They feature live music which includes dancing. Upcoming bands are Cocuzzi Trio on February 19, Sister Swing March 19, Ophir Prison Band April 23 and Local High School Bands May 21st. The Society has reduced the admission fee to encourage more people come out for a fun afternoon. The new admission fee is $5 for members, $10 for non-members and $3 for students. At the events they play a wide variety of music, not just jazz so come give us a try and join in on all the fun. Remember to check out the raffle table as there are many great prizes donated by members. Visit them at www.rivercityjazz or call 921-3159. April dance is on the 4th Sunday this month only because of Easter.