Reminder: The 9th Annual Sundial Film Festival is this Saturday

9th ANNUAL SUNDIAL FILM FESTIVAL

The Active 20-30 Club of Redding is excited to announce the 9th Annual Sundial Film Festival on Saturday, March 4th at the Cascade Theater!

Tickets can be purchased for the Silver Screen show at 1 p.m. for $8 and for the Premier Screening at 7 p.m. for $18. To see all of the spectacular films at this year’s festival, passes for both showings are available for $20. For more information and to purchase tickets visit: www.sundialfilmfestival.com.

The Sundial Film Festival showcases the talent and diversity of filmmakers throughout the Northstate. Entries will be judged based on creativity, quality and originality, and winners will be announced at the Festival.

The Sundial Film Festival is organized by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding, a local non-profit whose sole purpose is serving under privileged children in Shasta County. As part of the fundraising efforts that make these events possible, a silent auction will be held at the Film Festival for the second time this year. Come place your bids, watch some great films, support a great cause and be part of a Redding tradition!