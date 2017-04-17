Redding Rodeo and Q97 gearing up for ROUND ONE of the Redding Rodeo Karaoke Contest

Redding Rodeo Karaoke Contest – ROUND ONE

The Redding Rodeo and Q97 are gearing up for ROUND ONE of the Redding Rodeo Karaoke Contest on Thursday April 20th at Bleacher’s Sports Bar and Grill on Hilltop Drive for the 18 and over venue.

Signups and warm ups are between 7-8:30 pm. Contest kicks off at 8:30 pm.

All those that qualify move on to the finals at the Redding Rodeo Steak Feed on May 13th to compete for a $500 cash grand prize, $300 cash for 2nd place and $200 cash for 3rd place.

There will be two other chances to qualify—Round 2 on April 27th and Round 3 on May 4th.

A special thanks to KS Entertainment.