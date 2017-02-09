Redding Rodeo Association to host 6th Annual Chicks N Chaps fundraiser for breast cancer

On May 19, 2017, the Redding Rodeo Association presents the 6th Annual Chicks N Chaps fundraiser for breast cancer.

Enjoy a fun-filled afternoon and entrance into the Rodeo Flats that night. Your ticket includes a day with the Chicks that include a t-shirt, auction paddle to enter for amazing gifts, one door prize entry, lunch prepared by Mary’s Pizza Shack, dessert and then entry into the Rodeo Flats at 5:30 p.m.

This is an event for women by women with all proceed benefiting local breast cancer patients in our community. To purchase tickets go to Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chicksnchaps-for-breast-cancer-tickets-31279658300?aff=erelexpmlt

Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 to attend, tickets are not refundable. This event is limited to 100 participants and ticket sales end May 1, 2017 – no exceptions. These tickets are for the Chicks N Chaps event. If you want others to join you later for the evening rodeo performance, go to the Redding Rodeo website to purchase additional tickets.