Redding Rancheria to open new recovery center

On April 20, 2017, Redding Rancheria is proud to announce the grand opening of a new recovery center.

Redding Rancheria Recovery Center will focus on the patient and their family as they work to recover from alcoholism, prescription opioid or heroin addiction. The specially trained team of medical providers, nurses, therapist and nutritionist will work collaboratively to help make sure the patient is successful in recovery efforts.

Redding Rancheria recovery center provides outpatient recovery services, with the use of suboxone medication therapy, behavioral health therapy, and primary care medicine to help each individual improve their overall health.

Addiction is a disease and at Redding Rancheria Recovery Center, they treat everyone with the respect and dignity they deserve. If you know someone in need of recovery, call to schedule an appointment at 530-768-2436

Redding Rancheria Recovery Center located at 3184 Churn Creek Road is open to anyone in Shasta County with all Medi-Cal or partnership health plans

Call 530-768-2436 for more information.