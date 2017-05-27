Redding Police K-9 locates a felony warrant suspect hiding inside an old hot tub  

On May 26, 2017, Officer Joshua Siipola was on routine patrol at about 7:30 pm when he saw a man he recognized as Kevin Wayne Smith, age 34, of Redding standing in front of a single-wide trailer at 5812 Cedars Road. As he drove past the location, Smith quickly entered a gated yard in front of the trailer.

A warrants check revealed that Smith had five outstanding felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. Several of the warrants had a $100,000 bail, and one of the warrants ordered that he be held without bail.

Several additional officers arrived to surround the residence, including Officer Jeff Schmidt and his K-9 partner, Abel.

When Officer Siipola knocked on the door to the trailer, the owner denied Smith was still there and refused to allow the officers to check for him. Officer Siipola then obtained a search warrant to enter the residence from a Shasta County Superior Court Judge.

At 10:2- p.m., upon issuance of the search warrant, officers ordered Smith to exit the residence. Loud announcements were made over a public address system. He did not comply, even after he was informed of the presence of a police K-9 at the scene.

Officers eventually entered the fenced yard, where K-9 Abel alerted on an old hot tub that was enclosed on all sides. When officers informed Smith that they knew where he was hiding, he surrendered without a struggle.

Smith was booked at Shasta County Jail for the warrants, as well as a charge of resisting arrest.