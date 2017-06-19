Redding Police Department Investigations Division continues to actively investigate River Trial sexual assault

The Redding Police Department Investigations Division is actively investigating the Sacramento River Trail sexual assault which was reported on June 17, 2017.

Investigators have conducted follow-up interviews with the confidential victim and secured video surveillance. Investigators are attempting to identify additional witnesses in this case.

The victim described the suspect as a white man, 6 feet tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a mask, blue “hoodie” sweatshirt, green army jacket, gray sweat pants and boots. The victim last saw the suspect in the area of the Ribbon Bridge on Saturday morning.

Investigators are following up on tips provided by the public. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Redding Police Department at (530) 225-4214.