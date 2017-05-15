Redding Police Department gives advice on reporting abandoned vehicles

Reporting Abandoned Vehicles

This photo is an example of a recently removed abandoned vehicle. If you believe a vehicle is abandoned, wrecked, dismantled, or inoperative, please report it. There are three ways to submit a report:

*Call the Abandoned Vehicle Abatement Officer at (530)225-4296

*Submit a complaint online

*Email through our website (use the link below) You can use the link below to visit our Abandoned Vehicle Abatement page where you can submit a complaint, read our FAQ, and learn about the reporting process.

Help us to keep our community clean and safe! http://www.cityofredding.org/departments/police-department/reporting-tools/abandoned-vehicle-abatement