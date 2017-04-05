Redding Fair Housing to present workshop that aids landlords, tenants

Landlords, tenants, property managers and others will benefit from a wide range of information available at the annual Fair Housing Workshop to be held Thursday, April 20, 2017.

The workshop runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Redding City Hall, 777 Cypress Avenue. It is presented by the Shasta Fair Housing Alliance, which includes the Housing Authority of the City of Redding, Legal Services of Northern California, Northern Valley Catholic Social Service, Renters HQ and T&F Property Management.

Representatives of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office and Legal Services of Northern California will present information on a number of topics relating to housing discrimination, reasonable accommodation, service animals, implicit bias and discrimination against victims of domestic violence and general housing issues. Periods for questions and answers will be provided.

Anyone involved with rental housing is encouraged to attend. Registration is $15, which includes printed materials and a lunch. Scholarships for low-income tenants are available. To register, or for more information, contact Legal Services of Northern California at 530-241-3565.