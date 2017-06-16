Redding East Rotary announces 27th Annual Ducky Derby sponsors

On September 25, 2917, Redding East Rotary’s will be hosting the 27th Annual Ducky Derby at Caldwell Park.

Since its inception, over $4 million has been returned to local communities for youth development programs and drug- and alcohol-free activities. These programs have benefited countless young people in the North State.

These local companies have come forward as major cash and advertising sponsors this year;

Top Duck – $10,000

KCNR 1460 AM

NBC/CBS/Telemundo/CW10

Big Bird – $5,000 +

Shasta Regional Medical Center

KIXE-TV

Record Searchlight

Mallard- $2,500

Blue Shield of CA

Crown Motors

Dignity Health Systems

For more information about how you can become involved as a volunteer or donate, please contact Marge Beck @ 225-8583 or margebeck@msn.com for further information, or go to www.reddingduckyderby.com.