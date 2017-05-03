Redding Dance Centre to present the full ballet production of The Twelve Dancing Princesses  

Redding Dance Centre will present the full ballet production of The Twelve Dancing Princesses, as well as the featured medley of jazz, tap, and modern pieces titled All the World’s a Stage, on Saturday June 10, 2017 at the Redding Civic Auditorium.

This remarkable dance production features local performers, showcasing vast talent of all ages, original backdrops and exquisite costumes. This special performance brings to life an enchanting tale about The Twelve Dancing Princesses. Bring the entire family to experience this full story ballet. Audiences of all ages will delight in this heartwarming tale of perseverance and dreams that come true.

The matinee performance will be at 1:00 pm and the evening performance is at 7:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the Redding Dance Centre, the Redding Civic Auditorium, or at www.reddingcivic.com. This is a perfect opportunity to watch and support Redding’s local talent. Bring your family and friends for this enjoyable encounter with music and dance.

For more information visit The Redding Dance Centre on Facebook or call 243-2211