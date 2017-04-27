Redding Cultural District selected as semi-finalist in California’s pilot Cultural District program

Redding Cultural District has been selected as a semi-finalist for the California Cultural Districts program.
The California Arts Council, tasked with setting up, reviewing and choosing the cultural districts, convened a panel last week in Sacramento to assess all submissions to the program.
According to Caitlin Fitzwater, director of public affairs & interim program coordinator of the California Cultural Districts program, “It was a very competitive pool of applicants, and the panel’s evaluation of Redding Cultural District resulted in semi-finalist status being granted to the district.”
“We are very excited to advance to the next phase of the process,” Debra Lucero, Executive Director of Shasta County Arts Council (SCAC), said.
According to Lucero, SCAC is the lead agency in a six-partner team which includes VIVA Downtown, the City of Redding, Turtle Bay Exploration Park, Shasta Historic Society, and The McConnell Foundation. She said, however, many individuals and organizations contributed to the initial letter of interest – ranging from citizens to nonprofit organizations to business entities.
“We’ve been working on this concept and process for several months,” Lucero said. “Josh Cuthbertson, an architectural designer with Trilogy designed the map, others contributed to the document and still others assisted with the cultural mapping project (still in process) and others helped with proposed bikeways, paths, and connections to downtown.”
The first phase involved letters of participation, an overall historic, cultural and developmental assessment in the form of a 10-page letter of interest and supporting documents.
Fitzwater said the next step in the application phase is the site visit. Redding Cultural District’s assigned site visit date is June 1.
Site visits will be scheduled for an approximate 3-4 hour window and will be conducted by California Arts Council staff. All site visits will have two components: 1) Tour of the district 2) Stakeholder meeting.
“We look forward to completing the application by June 23,” Lucero said.
While Lucero said there is no cost to the program and currently no funding in place by the state, the designation will assist Redding in branding its assets and putting it on the cultural map of California.
“Tourism is an economic driver in our town and this designation will highlight Redding Cultural District in ways we currently can’t possibly fund on our own. Simply having a major presence on the VisitCalifornia.com website will be a plus,” Lucero said.
“It is also a way for our local community to rally behind a concept that highlights some of the best of what our community has to offer and package it in a way that appeals to those traveling I-5.”