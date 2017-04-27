Redding Cultural District selected as semi-finalist in California’s pilot Cultural District program

The California Arts Council , tasked with setting up, reviewing and choosing the cultural districts, convened a panel last week in Sacramento to assess all submissions to the program.

According to Caitlin Fitzwater, director of public affairs & interim program coordinator of the California Cultural Districts program, “It was a very competitive pool of applicants, and the panel’s evaluation of Redding Cultural District resulted in semi-finalist status being granted to the district.”

“We are very excited to advance to the next phase of the process,” Debra Lucero, Executive Director of Shasta County Arts Council (SCAC), said.

“We’ve been working on this concept and process for several months,” Lucero said. “Josh Cuthbertson, an architectural designer with Trilogy designed the map, others contributed to the document and still others assisted with the cultural mapping project (still in process) and others helped with proposed bikeways, paths, and connections to downtown.”

The first phase involved letters of participation, an overall historic, cultural and developmental assessment in the form of a 10-page letter of interest and supporting documents.

Fitzwater said the next step in the application phase is the site visit. Redding Cultural District’s assigned site visit date is June 1 .

Site visits will be scheduled for an approximate 3-4 hour window and will be conducted by California Arts Council staff. All site visits will have two components: 1) Tour of the district 2) Stakeholder meeting.