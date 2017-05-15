Redding City Flag design contest judges chooses five finalists—public voting begins

After months of designing then judging, the Redding City Flag contest has reached its final phase. More than 380 designs were submitted to the contest by citizens ranging from five to 89 years of age, the panel of 14 judges have selected five designs to present to the public for voting. (Below are the five finalists design and statements)

The voting will take plan online, through ReddingCityFlag.com and will be open from May 15 through June 9, 2017. The flag design with the most votes will be announced on Flag Day June 14th and presented at the Redding City Council meeting on June 20th to be adopted as the official flag of the City of Redding. The winning designer will receive $1000, and the four finalists will receive $200 each. The community is encouraged to vote and campaign for their favorite flag design. The link for voting is http://woobox.com/kdhcfj or accessed through the website www.reddingcitflag.com

The flag design contest was produced and funded by Catalyst Redding Young Professionals, a non-profit organization. Catalyst selected a panel of judges representing a cross section of Redding-area demographics. The panel included individuals from the media, businesspeople, artists, and students.

“The judges had their work cut out for them,” said Aaron Hatch, one of the contest facilitators. “We didn’t expect to receive close to 400 designs, and due to the simplistic nature of flag design, judging sometimes meant differentiating between several designs of the same concept.” Blue and green were the most common colors used, and representations of the Sundial Bridge appeared in a large majority of the designs.

“We had so many submissions, we had to employ several rounds of judging,” explains Brandi Greene, another contest facilitator. “There was a yes/no round, choosing between slightly different versions of the same design by the same artist, allowing each judge to choose their top 10, scoring the designs, and ultimately getting it from a top 12 to the final five.”

The final five designs were created in a variety of mediums, including watercolor, so Redding City Flag contest committee member Matt Briner, a graphic designer, met with each finalist to create a vectorized version of their design that could later be rendered on a fabric flag.

Catalyst volunteered to help spearhead a flag design contest after some citizens disapproved of the City of Redding’s efforts to design and produce a new official flag. The contest was open to all residents of Shasta County, and accepted design submissions via ReddingCityFlag.com.

“We are hoping to see a great turnout of voters, and a lively debate on the merits of which flag design should represent our great city,” says Hatch. “We believe giving the people of Redding a voice in the process will encourage them to fly the new flag from their homes and businesses, put it as a sticker on their car… however they want to show civic pride.”

Individuals and businesses interested in supporting the Redding City Flag effort can donate funding for flag production. Donations are made through Catalyst and are tax deductible. Information can be found at ReddingCityFlag.com and Facebook.com/ReddingCityFlag.

REDDING CITY FLAG ARTIST’S STATEMENTS

Redding is a bridge between worlds. To the north, the forests of the Pacific Northwest. To the south, our rivers carry all of the hopes this state represents. To the west, the mighty Pacific, and to the East, from sea to shining sea, an ocean of possibilities. Redding is a remaining wild place in a growing world. It is an epicenter of innovation and a jewel of endless life set deep in the heart of rugged and beautiful Northern California. Lakes cover the body of our land. Rivers surge and regenerate like the ever evolving city we love. At the center of it all stands the architectural marvel of our Sundial Bridge, like a clock pointing upwards and halting time over an ever-moving Sacramento River. We value the ancient virtue that established our nation and city and we are pulsing towards progress, inviting all to join.

—Thai Mainhard

The deep blue line mimics the bend of the Sacramento River running through the heart of Redding. The river has always been a source of life, wealth and energy; it is our most precious resource. Purposefully positioned, the gold is on the inside of the river bend and represents Redding’s original, prosperous city center and the hope for its revitalization. The two white lines represent the purity of our natural resources and hope for a more unified and peaceful Redding. The light blue sky is representative of our broadening horizons.

—Caleb Addie

I love Northern California and am particularly in love with my home town, Redding. As such, I wanted this design to represent some of the best things that Shasta County has to offer. The blue in the top of the flag represents both the clear blue skies of Redding and the cool bodies of water such as Lake Shasta and Whiskeytown. These places offer us an oasis from the scorching sun, represented in this design by the large yellow half-circle in the bottom half of the composition. The last piece is the Sundial Bridge in the center, simplified to be easily recognizable. I tried to divert from using our bridge, but in the end, I kept coming back to it. Why fight what makes us unique? These colors and shapes remind me of the place I love so much, and I hope they do the same for you.

—Ashley Boban

Redding is a place of abundant resources and where people gather and get sent out. I believe the abundance in natural resources is symbolic of how this city impacts the world. My intention was to capture the ray shining over this place as the second sunniest city in the country, as well as the mountain, the water, and the Sundial Bridge, using the three colors already used by the city.

—Eriko Miller

As a Redding native, I grew up enjoying the beautiful mountains, lakes, and the Sacramento River. In my mind, these have always been the pride of Northern California. Three horizontal stripes represent the water recreation that Redding is known for: green stripe: Sacramento River; largest water feature of Redding and runs through the city. Two blue stripes: Lake Shasta and Whiskeytown Lake. The white star symbolizes the Sundial bridge. It spans the green stripe edge to edge, just like the bridge spans the river. Three gold stars represent the mountains that surround Redding. Shasta to the North, Lassen to the East and the Trinity Alps to the West, forming a triangle. The white background represents the purity of Northern California. The blue and green represent nature, The gold represents golden summers and the mining/gold rush history.

—Katie Miller