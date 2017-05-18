Redding Christian School presents annual awards and scholarships

On May 18, 2017, Redding Christian School presented high school awards and scholarships at their annual assembly.
Anderson Rotary Club representative MikeLynch presented two scholarships to Katalina Tate—$1,000 and Mariah Lynch—$2,000. The Rotary Club has presented over $28,000 in scholarships this year.
Simpson University representatives Austin McFadden and Molly announced three students attending the college next year and their scholarship awards. Noah Vickery—$5750-Academic; Tatum Piper—$9,000-Provost; and Keoni Lynam—$9,000-Provost.
Blood Source representative Cristy Kidd presented Claire Williamson a scholarship of $500.
Annual Redding Christian Staff Recognition Awards
|Miss Hoyt
|English 10
|Annika Wood
|Miss Hoyt
|Government
|Jake Standifer
|Miss Hoyt
|Economics
|Samara Lino
|Miss Hoyt
|World History
|Abigail Stahl
|Mr. Berry
|Bible 11
|Keely Yeager
|Mrs. Bigelow
|Algebra 1
|Madi Garber
|Mrs. Bigelow
|Algebra 2
|Isaiah VanDenend
|Mr. Baumann
|Instrumental Music
|Jerry Zhuo
|Mr. Baumann
|Vocal Music
|Peyton Black
|Mr. Baumann
|Excellence in Performing Arts
|Claire Williamson
|Mrs. Cathey
|Pre-Calculus
|Brian Rogers
|Mrs. Cathey
|AP-Calculus
|Samara Lino
|Mrs. Cathey
|Geometry
|Tim Chao
|Mrs. Cathey
|Algebra 1A
|Jaanvi Patel
|Mrs. DiGiuseppe
|Yearbook
|Abby Griffith
|Miss Henry
|Bible 9
|Katey Burgess
|Miss Henry
|Bible 10
|Annika Wood
|Miss Henry
|Bible 11
|Joshua Coxey
|Miss Henry
|Bible 12
|Elizabeth Chan
|Mr. Keepers
|Anatomy
|Natalie Kyle
|Mr. Keepers
|Biology
|Courtney Jones
|Mr. Keepers
|College Biology
|Keoni Lynam
|Mr. Keepers
|Chemistry
|Abigail Pearson
|Mr. Keepers
|Physics
|Albert Zhang
|Mrs. King
|English 9
|Tim Chao
|Mrs. King
|English 11
|Brian Rogers
|Mrs. King
|English 12
|Elizabeth Chan
|Mr. Moore
|2D Art
|Brayden McGhee
|Mr. Moore
|3D Art
|Annika Wood
|Mr. Moore
|2D Art
|Taylor Keepers
|Mr. Moore
|3D Art
|Jacob Johnson
|Mr. Piper
|Outstanding Female Athlete
|Livi Lindsey
|Mr. Piper
|Outstanding Male Athlete
|Brian Rogers
|Mr. Piper
|4-Sport Athlete
|Brian Rogers
|Mr. Piper
|4-Sport Athlete
|Philip Dinius
|Mr. Piper
|3-Sport Athlete
|Keoni Lynam
|Mr. Piper
|3-Sport Athlete
|Tyler Opdyke
|Mr. Piper
|3-Sport Athlete
|Sam Standifer
|Mr. Piper
|3-Sport Athlete
|Josh Flaherty
|Mr. Piper
|3-Sport Athlete
|Livi Lindsey
|Mr. Piper
|3-Sport Athlete
|Kailen Mangu
|Mr. Piper
|3-Sport Athlete
|Elena Abersold
|Mr. Piper
|3-Sport Athlete
|Claire Williamson
|Mr. Piper
|3-Sport Athlete
|Emily Kyle
|Mr. Piper
|3-Sport Athlete
|Jared Smith
|Mr. Piper
|3-Sport Athlete
|Tristan Pantha
|Mr. Schneck
|Geography
|Jake Willis
|Mr. Schneck
|US History
|Sam Johnson
|Mr. Schneck
|Administration of Justice
|Miguel Hernandez
|Mr. Steffen
|AP-Statistics
|Elizabeth Chan
|Mrs. Webb
|Spanish 1
|Annika Wood
|Mrs. Webb
|Spanish 2
|Isaiah VanDenend
|Mrs. Webb
|Spanish 3
|Livi Lindsey
|Mrs. Webb
|Spanish 3
|Lisa Manning
|Mrs. King
|SOTQ 9F
|Selena Tate
|Mrs. King
|SOTQ 9M
|Timothy chao
|Mrs. King
|SOTQ 10F
|Olivia Sladek
|Mrs. King
|SOTQ 10M
|–
|Mrs. King
|SOTQ 11F
|Naomi Mansfield
|Mrs. King
|SOTQ 11M
|Jordan Petersen
|Mrs. King
|SOTQ 12F
|Summer DiGiuseppe
|Mrs. King
|SOTQ 12M
|Jerry Zhuo
On June 1, Redding Christian Class of 2017 will be graduating with Elizabeth Chan as their Valedictorian and Katalina Tate Salutatorian.