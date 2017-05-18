Redding Christian School presents annual awards and scholarships

On May 18, 2017, Redding Christian School presented high school awards and scholarships at their annual assembly.

Anderson Rotary Club representative MikeLynch presented two scholarships to Katalina Tate—$1,000 and Mariah Lynch—$2,000. The Rotary Club has presented over $28,000 in scholarships this year.

Simpson University representatives Austin McFadden and Molly announced three students attending the college next year and their scholarship awards. Noah Vickery—$5750-Academic; Tatum Piper—$9,000-Provost; and Keoni Lynam—$9,000-Provost.

Blood Source representative Cristy Kidd presented Claire Williamson a scholarship of $500.

Annual Redding Christian Staff Recognition Awards

eacher Subject Student Miss Hoyt English 10 Annika Wood Miss Hoyt Government Jake Standifer Miss Hoyt Economics Samara Lino Miss Hoyt World History Abigail Stahl Mr. Berry Bible 11 Keely Yeager Mrs. Bigelow Algebra 1 Madi Garber Mrs. Bigelow Algebra 2 Isaiah VanDenend Mr. Baumann Instrumental Music Jerry Zhuo Mr. Baumann Vocal Music Peyton Black Mr. Baumann Excellence in Performing Arts Claire Williamson Mrs. Cathey Pre-Calculus Brian Rogers Mrs. Cathey AP-Calculus Samara Lino Mrs. Cathey Geometry Tim Chao Mrs. Cathey Algebra 1A Jaanvi Patel Mrs. DiGiuseppe Yearbook Abby Griffith Miss Henry Bible 9 Katey Burgess Miss Henry Bible 10 Annika Wood Miss Henry Bible 11 Joshua Coxey Miss Henry Bible 12 Elizabeth Chan Mr. Keepers Anatomy Natalie Kyle Mr. Keepers Biology Courtney Jones Mr. Keepers College Biology Keoni Lynam Mr. Keepers Chemistry Abigail Pearson Mr. Keepers Physics Albert Zhang Mrs. King English 9 Tim Chao Mrs. King English 11 Brian Rogers Mrs. King English 12 Elizabeth Chan Mr. Moore 2D Art Brayden McGhee Mr. Moore 3D Art Annika Wood Mr. Moore 2D Art Taylor Keepers Mr. Moore 3D Art Jacob Johnson Mr. Piper Outstanding Female Athlete Livi Lindsey Mr. Piper Outstanding Male Athlete Brian Rogers Mr. Piper 4-Sport Athlete Brian Rogers Mr. Piper 4-Sport Athlete Philip Dinius Mr. Piper 3-Sport Athlete Keoni Lynam Mr. Piper 3-Sport Athlete Tyler Opdyke Mr. Piper 3-Sport Athlete Sam Standifer Mr. Piper 3-Sport Athlete Josh Flaherty Mr. Piper 3-Sport Athlete Livi Lindsey Mr. Piper 3-Sport Athlete Kailen Mangu Mr. Piper 3-Sport Athlete Elena Abersold Mr. Piper 3-Sport Athlete Claire Williamson Mr. Piper 3-Sport Athlete Emily Kyle Mr. Piper 3-Sport Athlete Jared Smith Mr. Piper 3-Sport Athlete Tristan Pantha Mr. Schneck Geography Jake Willis Mr. Schneck US History Sam Johnson Mr. Schneck Administration of Justice Miguel Hernandez Mr. Steffen AP-Statistics Elizabeth Chan Mrs. Webb Spanish 1 Annika Wood Mrs. Webb Spanish 2 Isaiah VanDenend Mrs. Webb Spanish 3 Livi Lindsey Mrs. Webb Spanish 3 Lisa Manning Mrs. King SOTQ 9F Selena Tate Mrs. King SOTQ 9M Timothy chao Mrs. King SOTQ 10F Olivia Sladek Mrs. King SOTQ 10M – Mrs. King SOTQ 11F Naomi Mansfield Mrs. King SOTQ 11M Jordan Petersen Mrs. King SOTQ 12F Summer DiGiuseppe Mrs. King SOTQ 12M Jerry Zhuo

On June 1, Redding Christian Class of 2017 will be graduating with Elizabeth Chan as their Valedictorian and Katalina Tate Salutatorian.