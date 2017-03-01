Redding Christian athlete named Girls Basketball Player of the Week

Cal-Hi Sports Northern California Girls Basketball Player of the Week

Livi Lindsey, a junior at Redding Christian High School in Palo Cedro, has been named Girls—NorCal Player of the Week by CalHiSports.com.

Below from— http://www.calhisports.com/2017/02/28/socalnorcal-players-of-the-week-51/

Playing in the same CIF Northern Section Division VI playoff game as frequent State Stat Star and 25 ppg scorer Rachel Rogers, Lindsey lit up the night for 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Redding Christian past Los Molinos 57-43. The Lions advanced to this week’s semifinals against No. 2 seed Loyalton.

Earlier this season, Lindsey helped Redding Christian win its third straight Five-Star League title by averaging nearly 19.7 points, 5.5 steals, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. One of her other top outings was 24 points and nine steals in a win against Mercy of Red Bluff and 32 points in another win vs. Mercy.

As with others from small schools in the Northern Section, Livi, who has already scored more than 1,000 career points, plays multiple sports. She was all-league as a sophomore in softball and in the spring mixed it up with boys on Redding Christian’s co-ed soccer team. She is one only seven players on this season’s girls basketball team.

“Livi is a tremendous young woman, who is an incredible competitor,” said Redding Christian basketball coach Todd Dwyer. “She is a motivated, hard working player, who often stays after practice to get up more shots. She’s always looking to improve and is willing to do anything it takes to win. She is truly a joy to coach and watch.”